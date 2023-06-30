Punjab And Sind Bank Opens Recruitment 2023: Posts, Eligibility And Last Date

Punjab and Sind Bank has issued a notification for the recruitment of 183 Specialist Officers. Interested candidates can visit the official website to obtain further information. The deadline for submitting applications is July 12, 2023. The vacancies include positions for IT officers, Rajbhasha officers, Law managers, Forex officers, and others. As per the notification, applicants must possess specific qualifications, including an Engineering degree, Graduate/PG degree, Bachelor’s degree in Law, CA/MCA/B.Tech/B.E/B.Sc./MBA/Diploma in the relevant discipline.

Punjab and Sind Bank, headquartered in New Delhi, is a government-owned bank with a mission to provide economic assistance to the economically disadvantaged. It is renowned and highly regarded, offering digital services to empower its customers.

Selection Process:

Written test

Shortlisting

Interview

Age Criteria:

Applicants must be between 25 and 35 years of age.

Education Qualification:

For an IT Officer in JMGS 1, applicants must hold an Engineering degree in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA from a recognized university.

For Law Manager in MMGS-II, applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Law with 60% aggregate marks from a recognized university.

For IT Manager in MMGS-II, applicants must hold an Engineering degree in Computer Science/IT or MCA from a recognized university.

For detailed information about all the disciplines, please refer to the official website: punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Vacancy Details:

Rajbhasha Officer - 2

IT Officer - 24

Technical Officer - Civil - 1

Relationship Manager - 17

Chartered Accountant - 30

Law Manager - 6

Software Developer - 20

Risk Manager - 5

Forex Dealer - 2

Digital Manager - 2

Security Officer - 11

Rajbhasha Officer - 5

Law Manager - 1

Treasury Dealer - 2

Forex Officer - 2

IT Manager - 40

Digital Manager - 2

Forex Officer - 6

Economist Officer - 2

Chartered Accountant - 3

Application Fees:

The application fee ranges from INR 850 to INR 1003 (GST applicable), and for reserved candidates, it ranges from INR 150 to INR 177 (GST applicable). The payment is non-refundable and can be made online. For detailed information regarding application charges, please refer to the official website.

Application Process: