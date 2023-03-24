PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Begins Today, Check Do's and Don'ts

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct the State Board Class 10 exam for the academic year 2022-23 on March 24. The PSEB 10th exam begins today, March 24, with the subject Punjab-A, Punjab History, and Culture-A paper. As per the schedule, the PSEB class 10 exams will end on April 20.

The examination will be held for a duration of three hours from 10 AM to 1 PM. To note, specially-abled students will get an extra 20 minutes to write the PSEB class 10 exam. All appearing students are requested to carry their admit cards to the examination centre on all days of the exam.

Punjab Board Exam 2023: Guidelines

— All students are requested to report to the exam venue 1 hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

— On the day of the exam, students must carry their class 10 hall ticket, school identity card, and valid ID proof to the exam hall. Those without it will not be allowed to appear for the test.

— Items like smart watches, calculators, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets are strictly banned inside the exam hall.

— Students should carry their own stationary items and a transparent water bottle inside the exam hall.

PSEB had earlier revised the date sheet for the class 12 board exam (theory) 2023. It was scheduled to be held on March 6 and will now be conducted on April 21. The theory paper which has been postponed is the environmental education exam (Code 139). The decision has been taken in the view of Hola Mahalla celebrations which will be observed from March 8 to March 10 across the state.

The class 12 board exams began on March 20 and will end on April 20. The PSEB class 12 theory exam will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The board has further directed the school heads and centre superintendents to ensure that the concerned examinees are aware of the new change.

