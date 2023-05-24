Punjab Board Class 12 Results 2023: Gurdaspur District Records Highest Pass Percentage

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Punjab Board Class 12 results with the overall pass percentage being capped at 92.47 per cent. In the Punjab board class 12 exams this year, Gurdaspur district of Punjab has recorded the highest pass percentage of 96.91 per cent while Barnala district has had the lowest pass percentage of 80.47 per cent.

Over 3 lakh students in the state of Punjab took the Class 12 board exam this year. Students must get at least 33 per cent in both the theoretical and practical components of the PSEB Class 12th exam to pass in 2023.

With a score of 500/500, Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School in Sardulgarh (Mansa) placed first in the PSEB class 12 examination. With a 99.60 per cent score, Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary School Bathinda stands second in the state by receiving 498 out of 500 marks.

The Punjab School Education Board conducted the Class 12 exams from February 20 to April 13. Students from the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams of Class 12 may access their board results through the Punjab board’s official website pseb.ac.in and will be required to submit credentials like their roll number and date of birth to access their results.

Students should carefully check the information listed after obtaining the Punjab Board Result 2023 to make sure it is accurate. Students should bring any discrepancies to the Board’s attention if they come to light. Registration number, roll number, school number, student’s name, centre number, marks in each subject, subject code marks earned in each subject, practical marks, theory marks, maximum marks, grade (if applicable), marks percentage, result status, and division are usually included in the result.

The PSEB Class 12 results last year recorded a pass percentage of 96.96. It was observed that girls outperformed boys in the examination. The overall pass percentage for girls was 97.78 per cent, while for boys, it was slightly lower at 96.27 per cent.