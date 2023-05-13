Punjab Board Result 2023: PSEB Class 10th, 12th Results Likely to Release by May End

Punjab Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results are anticipated to be announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) soon. While an official release date has not been confirmed by the PSEB, numerous media outlets indicate that the results will be declared either in the last week of May or the first week of June. It is likely that the Class 12 results are expected to release around May 28 or 29, a senior official from the Punjab Board informed.

Over 3 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the results which will be available on the official website- pseb.ac.in. Officials will release statistics on the number of students who appeared, passed, and failed, as well as the overall passing percentage, along with the announcement of the results.

PSEB Class 11th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on the submit button

Step 4: Your PSEB Class 11th and Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printed copy for future reference

PSEB Class 12th Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1: Send your roll number to 5676750

Step 2: The format for sending the message is PB12 (roll number)

Step 3: After sending the message, you will receive your Punjab Board 11th or 12th result 2023 on your mobile phone

To check Punjab Board Result 2023, students need to use their roll numbers. In case students are dissatisfied with their marks in the PSEB result 2023, they can opt for the revaluation process. To do so, they will need to either visit the official website or contact their school authorities. The revaluation results for the Punjab Board 12th result 2023 are expected to be released in June 2023. However, it is important for students to keep in mind that after the final revaluation of the PSEB Class 12th result 2023, they will not be able to apply for any further rechecking process.

Those students who fail to clear one or more subjects in the PSEB 10th or 12th examination can apply for the supplementary exam, which is scheduled to take place in June 2023. The Punjab Board result 2023 for the supplementary exams is expected to be announced in the last week of July 2023.