Punjab Cabinet Approves 320 Additional Posts of Assistant Professors in 16 New Govt Colleges

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday accorded approval for creation of 320 additional posts of assistant professors in 16 new government colleges of the state.

A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, said an official statement.

In another decision, the cabinet also gave consent to increase the upper age limit for the direct recruitment of 645 assistant professors in the government colleges from 37 years to 45 years.

This will help provide regular assistant professors in all government colleges in the state along with giving one time opportunity to those already working as non-regular faculty in various colleges to apply for the regular posts of assistant professors through direct recruitment by the Punjab Public Service Commission, the statement said.

Advertisement

The move will also benefit the students by ensuring that they get access to quality higher education besides ensuring a pool of experienced applicants who have sufficient academic contributions, it said.