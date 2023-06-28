Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Announces 3-fold Hike In Salaries Of 12,700 Teachers

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann announced the three-fold increase in the salaries of 12,700 teachers, who were recently regularized. As per the statement, “The teachers will now be referred to as associate teachers and special inclusive teachers. In addition, the teachers are said to be ruled by the policy for the Welfare of Adhoc, Temporary Teachers, Contractual, and other employees in the School Education Department".

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that the salaries of the regularized teachers will be determined based on their educational qualifications and the initial eligibility criteria for entering the service. These emoluments will remain fixed until the teachers complete 58 years of service. Additionally, Mann mentioned that these teachers will be eligible for an annual salary increment of 5 per cent.

In a significant move, the chief minister revealed that BA pass education providers, referred to as associate teachers, will witness a substantial increase in their monthly emoluments. Previously, the ones who were earning Rs 9,500, will now receive Rs 20,500. Similarly, teachers holding ETT (elementary trained teachers) and NTT (nursery teacher training) qualifications will experience a notable salary boost, receiving Rs 22,000 instead of their current remuneration of Rs 10,250.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann revealed that teachers holding BA, MA, and B.Ed. degrees, who currently receive a salary of Rs 11,000, will now be entitled to an emolument of Rs 23,500. Furthermore, inclusive education volunteers will experience a significant increase in their compensation, receiving Rs 15,000 instead of the previous Rs 5,500, as stated by Mann.

Mann further mentioned that education volunteers, previously earning Rs 3,500, will now receive a salary of Rs 15,000. Additionally, teachers working under the EGS (employment guarantee scheme) and AIE (alternative and innovative education) will witness a substantial raise in their emoluments, with their pay increasing from Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000.