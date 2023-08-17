Punjab NEET UG Round 2 Provisional Merit List Released at bfuhs.ac.in, Steps to Check

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has published the provisional merit list for Round 2 of the Punjab National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG on August 16. Candidates who registered themselves for the second round of Punjab NEET UG counselling can check the provisional merit list on the official website of BFUHS, bfuhs.ac.in.

The official merit list reads as, “Provisional combined merit list of candidates who have applied/submitted willingness for 2nd Round of MBBS/BDS Counseling under NEET UG-2023"

According to the official schedule, candidates who express their interest in the second round, including NRI candidates, will have the opportunity to submit their online preferences or choices for speciality/college from August 17 to August 21. The allocation of seats will be processed between August 22 and August 23. Moreover, the provisional seat allotment result will be published on August 25.

Objections to the provisional allotment can be submitted until August 27. The updated provisional list will then be unveiled on August 28. Candidates provisionally selected are required to clear the remaining fee balance between August 29 and September 4.

Punjab NEET UG Round 2 Provisional Merit List: Steps to Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link that mentions ‘Combined Merit List for 2nd Round-NEET UG-2023’

Step 3: A new window will appear showcasing the Punjab NEET UG round 2 merit list. Candidates can check their names in the list along with other details.

Step 4: Download the Punjab NEET UG round 2 provisional merit list for your requirement.

Punjab NEET UG Round 2 Admissions: Documents required

1. Certificate of Class 10/birth certificate (as proof of age)

2. Marksheet of Class 11 (as a proof that the candidate had studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English)

3. Marksheet of Class 12 (verification of eligibility)

4. Punjab resident certificate

5. Caste certificate (if applicable)

6. Exemption certificate (if applicable)

7. EWS certificate (if applicable)

8. Certificate issued by the head of the institution certifying that the candidate has completed Class 10 and Class 12 from their institute.

9. Sworn declaration by the parent

10. Sworn declaration by the candidate