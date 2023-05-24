PSEB Class 12 Result 2023: Sujan Kaur of Sardulgarh Tops Exam, Check Toppers List

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the results of the Punjab Board class 12 exams. Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh, Mansa, has topped the PSEB class 12th exam by scoring 500/500. Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary School Bathinda stood second with 99.60 per cent. She has secured 498 marks out of 500. This year, the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.47 per cent.

Last year, girls obtained a higher pass percentage and had also secured the top three ranks in PSEB 12th result 2022. The top three rankers obtained 497 marks out of 500 marks. All three rank holders obtained the same marks, however, as per the tie-breaker formula, students were given different ranks based on age. The first position was secured by Arshdeep Kaur, second by Arshpreet Kaur, and third by Kulwinder Kaur. The PSEB Class 12 results last year recorded a pass percentage of 96.96. It was observed that girls outperformed boys in the examination. The overall pass percentage for girls was 97.78 per cent, while for boys, it was slightly lower at 96.27 per cent.

To pass the PSEB Class 12th exam in 2023, students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in both theory and practical papers. To access the result, students can access the Punjab Board 12th Result 2023 on the official website, pseb.ac.in, by providing the required details on the result page. This year, over 3 lakh students in the state appeared for the Class 12 board examination.

Upon downloading the Punjab Board Result 2023, students should carefully review the details listed to ensure their accuracy. If any discrepancies are found, students should bring them to the attention of higher authorities on the Board. The details typically included in the result are registration number, roll number, school number, student’s name, his/her photograph, centre number, marks in each subject, subject code marks obtained in each subject, practical marks, theory marks, maximum marks, grade (if applicable), marks percentage, result status, and division.