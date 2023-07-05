QS World University Ranking 2024: Check The Top 10 Universities

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), one of the world’s premier higher education consultants, has released their global university rankings. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has topped the rankings for the 12th time in a row. Institutions from both Europe and America dominate the top ten rankings, with many receiving perfect scores of 100 in factors such as academic reputation, faculty/student ratio and employer reputation. The National University of Singapore (NUS) is the only Asian institution in the top ten.

“Featuring 1,500 institutions – QS World University Rankings 2024 introduces three new indicators to reflect the changing priorities of students and the evolving missions of world-class higher education institutions today: a commitment to sustainability; even greater emphasis on supporting graduate employability and increased international research collaboration to solve the world’s biggest challenges," the publication said.

Advertisement

Top 10 Universities In The World: Check Out The List

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

2. University of Cambridge.

3. University of Oxford.

4. Harvard University.

5. Stanford University.

6. Imperial College London.

7. ETH Zurich.

8. National University of Singapore (NUS).

9. University College London (UCL).

10. University of California, Berkeley (UCB).

The University of California (UCB) is the only institution with a perfect score of 100 in the new ‘Sustainability’ indicator, followed by the University of Pennsylvania (ranked 12th), the University of Toronto (ranked 21st) and the University of British Columbia (ranked 34th), all of which have scores of 99.9.

There are 85 new entrants this year, with more than half of the universities from Asia, including Bangladesh with 11 new institutions, Indonesia with 10, India and Malaysia with five each, and Kazakhstan with four. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the only Indian institution to feature in the top 150 rankings. IIT Bombay has secured the 149th ranking.

Advertisement

The National University of Singapore and the University of California, Berkley are two of the new entries in the Top 10 rankings.