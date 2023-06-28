IIT-Bombay Best Among Indian Universities, Ranks In Top 150 Of QS World University Rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has broken into the world’s top 150 varsities and achieved the 149th position in the QS World University Rankings 2024. Last year, IIT Bombay was placed at rank 172. While IIT Bombay achieved its highest rank ever, this is the first time in eight years that an Indian higher education institution has made it to the top 150 list. The last time this happened was when the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore achieved 147th ranking in 2016. While IISc was the best Indian institution last year, it fell 70 positions from 155th rank to 225th ranking this year. It now stands as the third-highest-ranked Indian institution.

With 45 Indian universities making it to the rankings, up from 41 last year, India is the seventh most-represented country globally and the third in Asia. However, India is one university less in the top 200, compared to last year.

Overall 13 Indian universities have slipped down in the QS Rankings. In the QS World University Rankings 2024, IIT Delhi comes in second at 197th position, slipping down from 174th position last year. Some other reputed universities also faced the same feat. While IIT Kanpur fell from 264th to 278th ranking, IIT Madras fell from 250th rank to 285th rank.

QS World University Rankings 2024: Top India Universities

Rank 149 — Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Rank 197 — Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Rank 225 — Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

Rank 271 — Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

Rank 278 — Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

Rank 285 — Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

Rank 364 — Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

Rank 369 — Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Rank 407 — University of Delhi

Rank 427 — Anna University

“I am happy that 45 Indian universities have made it to the rankings in this year’s QS World University Rankings. In the last 9 years, PM Modi has transformed education in India… Indian universities today are world-class" Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ANI.

QS founder and CEO, Nunzio Quacquarelli congratulated IIT Bombay for securing its highest rank ever. “So really continuous steady improvement by Indian universities. We’re seeing that the IITs and IIS are the top-performing Indian universities. I particularly like to congratulate IIT Bombay for being the top-performing Indian university," he told ANI. Among the nine parameters in QS rankings, the employer reputation indicated the strongest one for IIT Bombay with a rank of 69 globally.

Globally, MIT has been adjudged as the best university, followed by Cambridge University at rank 2 and Oxford University at rank 3.

QS World University Rankings 2024: Top Global Universities

Rank 1 — Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Rank 2 — University of Cambridge

Rank 3 — University of Oxford

Rank 4 — Harvard University

Rank 5 — Stanford University

Rank 6 — Imperial College London

Rank 7 — ETH Zurich

Rank 8 — National University of Singapore (NUS)

Rank 9 — UCL