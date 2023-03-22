QS World University Rankings By Subject 2023: IIT Delhi in Top 50 For Engineering and Technology

The 13th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 has been released today, March 22, 2023. According to it, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was listed as one of the top 50 institutions in the world for Engineering and Technology.

IIT Delhi has been ranked 48th globally with a score of 80.1 in Engineering & Technology, which is the institute’s core area. Last year, the institute was ranked 72nd.

Moreover, five of the institute’s academic programmes featured among the top 100 subjects globally in the Engineering & Technology area. The five programmes include Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Chemical Engineering.

The institute’s Electrical Engineering programme achieved a 49th rank (overall score of 76.7), Computer Science a 67th (overall score of 71.8), Mechanical Engineering a 70th (overall score of 75.5), Civil Engineering was ranked in the 51-100 bracket (overall score of 77.0), and Chemical Engineering was ranked 96th (overall score of 72.4).

Some subjects were also ranked among the top two domestically: Electrical & Electronics (1st), Civil & Structural (1st), Statistics & Operations Research (1st), Computer Science & Information Systems (2nd), Chemical (2nd), Material Science (2nd), and Biological Sciences (2nd).

While commenting on the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, Prof. P.V. Rao, Dean, Planning & Head, Rankings, IIT Delhi, said, “IIT Delhi is among the top fifty institutions globally in the area of Engineering & Technology and also five programmes offered by the institute have achieved top hundred ranks globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, which is a phenomenal achievement".

A total of 54 specific subjects were ranked in 2023 by the QS under five broad subject areas in 1594 institutions from across the globe.

