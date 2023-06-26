Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Railway Co-operative Bank Invites Applications For Branch Manager, Junior Clerk; Know More

The bank will be filling 21 seats through this recruitment process.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 14:32 IST

Delhi, India

The minimum age of the applicant should be 18 years.
Banking jobs are a lucrative opportunity for those who want to make their career in the public sector. Railway Co-operative Bank of Mysuru has invited applications for recruitment to various posts such as Branch Manager, Junior Clerk, and Office Assistant. The bank will be filling 21 seats through this recruitment. You can apply both online and offline by visiting the official site of www.swrcbmysore.com. The applications have begun on June 7 and will be concluding on June 28.

No. Of Vacancies

Branch Manager-1

Accountant-4

Senior Cashier-1

Computer Supervisor-1

Junior Clerk-10

Office Assistant-4

Educational Qualification

Branch Manager- Graduation degree in any stream.

Accountant- Degree in Commerce

Senior Cashier- Graduate or Degree in Operation

Computer Supervisor- BSc (Bachelor of Science) /BCA (Bachelor in Computer Application) /BE (Bachelor of Engineering) in Computer Science

Junior Clerk- The candidate should have a Pre-University Course (PUC)

Office Assistant- The candidate should have a Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)

Age Limit:

The Minimum Age of the candidate applying for the above-mentioned posts is 18 years, while the maximum age is set as 35 years.

Age relaxation applies to SC / ST candidates which are of five years and Cat- 2A / 2B and 3B will get three years of relaxation.

Application Fee:

For General / OBC candidates the fee is Rs.100 while for SC / ST candidates it is Rs.50. In the case of online payment, candidates can pay via credit or debit card or net banking.

Salary:

Branch Managers, Accountants, and Senior Cashiers will get an expected salary of Rs.35,400/- while computer supervisors will be receiving Rs.29,200/ as their monthly income. The Junior Clerks can expect a salary of Rs.19,900/- while those in Office Assistant’s post will get Rs.18,000/ as their salaries.

How to Apply

First of all the candidates must read the official notification carefully from the official website.

If there is an online vacancy, then visit the official website to further fill up the form.

Now register yourself by filling in all your details like personal details, education, and fees.

Upload the correct photograph and signatures.

If there is an offline vacancy, then fill out the form by attaching all the documents

Now send it to the required address through normal or speed post.

    • If the fee is to be paid online, pay it via credit, debit, or net banking.

    Do keep an eye on the website for the admit cards. issue of Admit cards

