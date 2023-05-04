Railways Issues Notification For Jobs Under Sports Quota, Salary Upto ₹92,000

Northern Railways recently announced a job opportunity for individuals who have completed their Class 12 and graduation courses under the sports quota. This is a great chance to get a job in the Railways without taking an examination. The recruitment is being conducted for Levels 2, 3, 4 and 5 positions, and a total of 21 vacancies are available. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment by visiting the official website rrcnr.org.

It is important to note that there are specific sports qualifications required for this recruitment. The online application process has already started and the last date to apply is June 2, 2023. Therefore, eligible candidates should not miss this opportunity and apply before the deadline.

Who can apply?

The eligibility criteria for the Northern Railways recruitment vary depending on the level of the post. Individuals who have completed their 12th standard are eligible to apply for Level 2 and 3 positions. On the other hand, graduates can apply for Level 4 and 5 positions. However, it is important to note that there are specific sports qualifications required for all positions.

Interested candidates can find detailed information regarding the sports qualifications and eligibility criteria for each position in the official notification. It is recommended that candidates go through the notification carefully before applying for recruitment to ensure that they meet all the eligibility criteria.

Age limit

The minimum age limit for recruitment is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years.

Salary

There is a salary of Rs 25,500-81,100 for Level 4 posts

Rs 29,200-92,300 will be given to Level 5 posts

Rs 19,900-63,200 will be given to Level 2 posts

Rs 21,700-69,100 will be offered to Level 3 posts

The railway recruitment under sports quota is a special recruitment process that allows individuals with exceptional sports talent to secure employment in the Indian Railways. This recruitment process is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Cell for various positions in different railway zones across the country. Candidates who have excelled in sports at the national or international level are eligible to apply for these positions. The recruitment under sports quota provides a great opportunity for sports enthusiasts to pursue a career in the Indian Railways while also continuing to excel in their chosen sport.

