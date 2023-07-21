Rains Continue to Lash Telangana for Third Day; Two-day Holiday Declared for Schools, Govt Offices in Hyderabad

Rains continued to lash Telangana for the third day in a row on Thursday causing water logging and traffic snarls at several localities in Hyderabad and inundating low-lying areas in some places in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to declare holiday for all educational institutions and government offices in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday and Saturday, an official release said.

He asked the Labour department to take steps to see that private companies also announce holidays in GHMC limits.

In the temple town of Bhadrachalam, the first flood warning was issued as water level in Godavari river reached 43 ft at 3.19 PM. The third and final warning level is issued if the water level reaches 53 ft.

In view of the rising water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam, CM KCR directed that the government machinery, including police, be on high alert. The concerned departments should take immediate action.

The CM asked the officials to be prepared to carry out relief measures on a war footing and to shift people to safer places from the habitations which are likely to be flooded in Bhadrachalam, an official release said.

The CM directed that Anudeep Durishetti, who is currently working as the Collector of Hyderabad district, to leave immediately to Bhadrachalam and supervise relief measures depending on the flood situation in the river.

Durishetti till recently worked as the district Collector of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The CM also directed that helicopters be made available to NDRF personnel for relief operations in the district. According to the instructions of the CM, the authorities have made all necessary arrangements, including setting up control rooms and helicopters, for rescue and relief operations in Bhadrachalam, the release said.

Rao asked the Chief Secretary to monitor the situation closely.

The state government is ready to face any situation, Rao said.

The Met Centre of IMD in Hyderabad said extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Jangaon and Medak districts and at isolated places in Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem and other districts, it said in a release.

While the incessant rain caused traffic problems in Hyderabad, it led to inundation of low-lying areas at some places in the state.

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in some districts in the state following the downpour during the last few days.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, who held a meeting with officials of various departments, said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed in Warangal, Mulugu and Kothagudem to attend to any emergency, an official release said.

A team comprising 40 members is also ready for deployment in Hyderabad.

Observing that no loss has been reported in the state so far, she said tanks and other water bodies and roads in rural roads have also not suffered any damage.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal said 426 monsoon emergency teams have been formed in the city.

Talking about measures to deal with the incessant rain, she urged the city residents to venture out of their homes only if necessary.

In its weather warning, the Met Centre issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubnagar of Telangana on Thursday.