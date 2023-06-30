Rajasthan Annual Academic Calendar: Schools to be Closed for 125 Days, 3 New Subjects Introduced

The annual academic calendar has been issued by the Rajasthan Education Department. As per the academic calendar, this year schools will be closed for 125 days. Excluding the holidays, schools will be open only for 240 days in the year.

Since summer vacations are over and now students have started going to school once again, the education department has also released its annual calendar and shared information and dates of all the holidays for the coming academic year.

According to the camp almanac issued by the education department, three new topics have also been added this time, in which topics like good touch and bad touch are also included.

Students and parents should note that about 55 Sundays are not included in these holidays. Although there are 125 days of school holidays for students, like every time, Muharram, Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Dussehra, and Diwali holidays will be mainly included in the holidays. Efforts are also being made by the education department to emphasize on many new subjects as well as other activities.