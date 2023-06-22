Rajasthan Ayurveda Department Recruitment 2023: Apply For The Post Before July 10

The Rajasthan Ayurveda Department has recently launched a much-awaited recruitment drive. This initiative aims to fill a total of 652 vacancies for the position of Ayurveda Medical officer across the state. If you have been longing to secure a government job in the field of Ayurveda, this is your chance.

To apply for this position, interested candidates must submit an online application on the official website of the Ayurveda Department. The application process is open until July 10. This recruitment drive provides a promising opportunity for young individuals to embark on a fulfilling career in the field of Ayurveda within the government sector of Rajasthan.

To be eligible for the position of Ayurveda Medical Officer, candidates must hold a graduate degree in Ayurveda or its equivalent from a recognized university. The degree must be recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, of 1970.

Advertisement

Candidates should be between 20 and 45 years old to participate in the recruitment process. However, it is worth noting that there might be a relaxation in the maximum age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories, as per the Government of India’s rules and regulations.

To participate in the recruitment process, interested individuals can submit their application forms online at dsrrau.info until July 10, 2023. If selected, candidates can anticipate a monthly salary of Rs 82,000. This attractive remuneration package adds value to the position of Ayurveda Medical Officer and makes it all the more appealing.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Ayurveda Department at dsrrau.info

Look for the link related to the Ayurvedic Medical Officer Vacancy for 2023 on the homepage

Click on the link, and a new tab or window will open automatically