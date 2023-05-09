Rajasthan Board Result 2023: RBSE Class 8th Results Likely by This Week

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the RBSE Class 8th Result 2023 soon. Once released, students can download the RBSE Class 8 result from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. According to reports, RBSE will be releasing the Class 8 Results 2023 anytime this week. However, no official confirmation has been released by the board yet.

While downloading the RBSE Class 8 results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal. This year, more than 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 exams in Rajasthan. The exams were conducted from March to April across 9,500 exam centres.

Along with the results, the board will announce the toppers list, overall pass percentage, number of candidates who passed the exam, re-evaluation process and supplementary exam dates.

Advertisement

RBSE Class 8 Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘RBSE Board Result 2023’ link.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details. The RBSE Class 8 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the result.

Step 6: Keep a printout of it for future reference.

To pass the RBSE board exams 2023, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for the re-evaluation process. The complete details of it will be announced in due course of time.

Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration. Those who are opting for re-evaluation will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet, only if there are any changes.

Advertisement

Reports also suggest that the RBSE class 10 and 12 results will be released soon. The Rajasthan Class 10 results will reportedly be declared in the first week of June while the Class 12 results might be released in the third week of May. The Rajasthan Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce are likely to be released together.

Read all the Latest Education News here