Rajasthan BSTC Admit Cards Released At panjiyakpredeled.in, How To Download

The Rajasthan Education Department has released the BSTC admit card. The hall ticket can be accessed at panjiyakpredeled.in by entering application number and password, students can download it. On August 28, a pre-DElEd exam will be administered. To the exam site, candidates must bring their Rajasthan BSTC admit card. Without a hall ticket, it is impossible to take the Pre DElEd exam.

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit panjiyakpredeled.in, the Pre DElEd exam’s official website.

Step 2: Open the Rajasthan BSTC admit card website.

Step 3: To log in, enter your application number and password.

Step 4: A screen will display the Rajasthan BSTC admission card.

Step 5 : Download the Pre DElEd test admission card.

Step 6: Print your Pre DElEd exam admit card and bring it with you on test day.

The Rajasthan BSTC admit card will provide participants with information about their exam, including the location, date, and time. Additionally, it will contain crucial instructions for the exam day that each candidate must follow. They can prevent last-minute snarl-ups at the testing facility. To finish the pre-exam procedures on time, candidates should be at the exam site at least 45 minutes before the exam. A candidate will not be permitted to take the exam if they arrive at the testing location after the reporting time.