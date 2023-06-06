Rajasthan: ED Conducts Multi-city Searches in Recruitment Paper Leak Cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan in connection with a money laundering investigation into allegations of exam paper leaks for recruitment of teachers in the state, official sources said. Around three dozen premises in state capital Jaipur, Ajmer, Dungarpur, and the border town of Barmer were covered as part of the action being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

They said the action is being undertaken against the accused and operatives whose names have cropped up in these alleged paper leak cases. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to sources, had gathered some inputs after it recently recorded the statements of some of the accused involved and arrested in these cases. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) provided security cover to the search teams.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Centre of misusing its investigative agencies and said the ED searches in the state were "anticipated" as the assembly elections are approaching. He questioned why the ED was "intervening" when the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was doing such a "good job" in investigating the leak of papers of the government’s teacher recruitment exam.