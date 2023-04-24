Rajasthan Govt Announces Over 13,000 Sweeper Jobs In State

The Rajasthan government will be inviting applications for the recruitment of sweepers in the state. It has released a total of 13,184 vacancies for this role. The online applications will start on May 15 and end on June 16 at 11:59 pm. Interested candidates can apply from the official website of the Rajasthan Government—urban.rajasthan.gov.in. To know more about the number of vacancies in different areas, candidates are requested to read the official notification for the job which is published on its official website.

Sweeper Job Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website—https://urban.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment portal.

Step 3: Click on the recruitment link for the job.

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in your basic details.

Step 5: Log in to your application form

Step 6: Fill out your application form by filling in the required details.

Step 7: Upload the documents. Make sure you follow the specifications mentioned in the notification.

Step 8: Pay the application fee.

Step 9: Download and save the application fee.

The minimum age for the job is 18 years whereas the maximum is 40 years. The reserved candidates can also avail the benefit of age relaxation. The application fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 600, and for reserved and physically challenged candidates is Rs 400.

The selection will be done on the basis of an Interview and if required they may have a practical test regarding the same. Among the vacancies in different areas in the city, a candidate can apply for one area only while filling out the application form.

The candidates are requested to provide valid email IDs and mobile numbers, as the authorities may communicate to the candidate through the provided contact numbers only.

The applying candidate should be a native of Rajasthan, and should also know the regional language of the state. They should also have an experience of one year from any recognised authority. Selected candidates will be given a salary of up to Rs 20,000.

To know more about the online application process, eligibility, and other important instructions, candidates are requested to read the official notification which is released on the official website.

