Rajasthan Govt Jobs 2023: Applications For Over 3,000 Health Workers Invited

Rajasthan's State Institute of Health and Family Welfare has invited applications for the posts of Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer.

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 17:17 IST

The last date for online application is June 30.
The State Institute of Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW), Rajasthan, has issued a notification inviting applications for the posts of Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer. SIHFW announced the same in two separate notifications for more than 3,000 vacancies. For Lab Technicians there are 2,007 vacancies and for Assistant Radiographers there are 1,067 vacancies. Applications can be submitted online through its official website https://sihfwlabtech.eshika.net/. The last date for online application is June 30.

In the recruitment of Lab technicians and Assistant Radiographers in 2023, reservations will be provided to candidates who are permanent residents of Rajasthan. All candidates from other states will be considered as general category candidates. Original residents of Rajasthan will be required to upload a residence/domicile certificate issued in the name of their father.

Educational qualifications

For the position of Assistant Radiographer, one needs to be a Class 12 pass out with science subjects along with a radiography course. They should also possess knowledge of the Hindi language in the Devanagari script and familiarity with Rajasthan culture. For the position of Lab Technician, candidates must have passed Class 12 in the science stream and with a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology. They should also possess knowledge of the Hindi language in the Devanagari script and familiarity with Rajasthan culture.

Age limit

For the posts of Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer, the applicant’s age needs to be in between 18-40 years. Reserved category candidates will get weightage according to the rules.

    • Registration fee

    For General and other backward-class candidates, the application fee is Rs 500 whereas for the OBCs of Rajasthan, it is Rs 350. For the TSP and Shariya tribe SC/ST, it is Rs 250.

    first published: June 20, 2023, 17:17 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 17:17 IST
