Rajasthan Govt Likely To Announce 18,112 Vacancies In Health Department Soon

The Rajasthan government is likely to announce 18,112 vacancies in the health department. To begin with, it has already released the notification for the recruitment of 7,860 posts of nursing officers. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website of the Rajasthan Health Department- rajswasthya.nic.in. The state government has increased the number of vacancies three times since the last announcement of recruitment. Along with this, a large number of vacancies are yet to be released this month.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NHM, Rajasthan—https://rajswasthya.nic.in/

Step 2: Fill out the application form by filling in your basic details.

Step 3: Upload the documents required.

Step 4: Pay the necessary application fee

Step 5: Download and save the application form for future use.

To know about the eligibility criteria, selection process and fee required for the application, the candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification published by NHM of the state before applying.

This time, the recruitment will be done in eight cadres rather than five. Under this, 1,289 posts of nursing officers have been increased to 7,860 and 1,155 posts of women health workers have been increased to 3,736. For pharmacists, 2020 posts have been increased to 2,880 whereas 1,015 posts of assistant radiographers have been increased to 1090. Similarly, 1,044 posts of lab technicians have been increased to 2,205.

The new cadres include the post of ECG technician, dental technician and Ophthalmic assistant. The vacancies released for these posts are 116, 131 and 94 respectively.

The recruitment process will have a bonus point system as well based on the experience of a candidate. If the applicant has experience of one year, then 10 bonus marks will be awarded. Similarly, for two and three years, 20 and 30 bonus marks will be awarded respectively to the applicant.

Those who have worked during the Covid will be exempted from this regular system and will be awarded 15 bonus marks for an experience of less than 2 years.

