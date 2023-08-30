Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » education-career » Rajasthan Govt Should Help Stressed Students, Not Ban Coaching Institutes: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Rajasthan Govt Should Help Stressed Students, Not Ban Coaching Institutes: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that if the state cannot make better arrangements for the youth, they should at least not pass insensitive statements

Advertisement

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 13:28 IST

Jaipur, India

Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister Mahesh Joshi said that coaching institutes should be banned in the country Representative Image)
Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister Mahesh Joshi said that coaching institutes should be banned in the country Representative Image)

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday said the Congress government in Rajasthan should take decisions in the interests of the unemployed youth and stressed students “instead of banning coaching institutes".

Rathore said that if the state government cannot make better arrangements for the youth, they should at least not make insensitive statements on the issue.

Two students, preparing for competitive exams in Kota, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, in a span of four hours. According to authorities, 22 students have ended their lives so far in 2023 — the highest for any year. Last year, the figure was 15.

On Monday, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister Mahesh Joshi said that coaching institutes should be banned in the country.

Advertisement

“State government should take decisions in the interests of the unemployed and stressed students instead of banning coaching institutes. Youths are the future of the country and if the state government cannot make better arrangements for them, at least, government representatives should not make insensitive statements," Rathore told reporters at a press conference here.

Rathore, also a national spokesperson of the BJP, also criticised the move to install spring fans in hostel and PG rooms to curb suicides.

Hostels in the coaching hub are employing several methods to prevent students from committing suicides, which include installing spring-loaded fans and “anti-suicide nets".

top videos
  • Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Shines In Atlee's Film; Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Dazzle

    • The Jaipur Rural MP said that every year 5,500 suicides occur in the state and on average 15 student suicide incidents are reported annually in Kota.

    It is very unfortunate that youths are dying prematurely due to unemployment and the stress of coaching institutes in the state, Rathore said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 30, 2023, 13:28 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 13:28 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App