Rajasthan Govt to Set up New Medical University in Jodhpur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved Rs 35 crore for the work of the first phase of the university.Rs 499.86 crore will be spent on the university in 3 phases

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 18:11 IST

Rajasthan, India

CM Ashok Gehlot had announced to open the Marwar Medical University in this year’s budget speech (File Photo)
CM Ashok Gehlot had announced to open the Marwar Medical University in this year’s budget speech (File Photo)

The Rajasthan government has announced the opening of a medical university in Jodhpur and made a provision of Rs 35 crore for the first phase of its work, an official statement said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced to open the Marwar Medical University in this year’s budget speech.

He has approved Rs 35 crore for the work of the first phase of the university. After the utilisation of this amount, an additional budget provision has also been agreed upon. Total Rs 499.86 crore will be spent on the establishment of the university in three phases.

In another decision, Gehlot approved the proposal to open a new homoeopathic college in Bharatpur. Approval was also given for the creation of 30 new posts for the operation of the college.

    • Also, the state government has sanctioned Rs 54.33 crore for providing scooties to 6,250 people with disabilities.

    The official spokesperson said a total of 6,250 scooties will be purchased with this amount. These vehicles will be retrofitted so that those using them do not have to bear additional expenses later.

    first published: June 26, 2023, 18:11 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 18:11 IST
