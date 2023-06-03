Rajasthan Health Dept To Recruit Lab Assistant; Know Last Date To Apply

The Health Department of Rajasthan has released a job vacancy for the position of Lab Assistant, known as Rajasthan Lab Assistant Vacancy 2023. A notification has been issued to announce this recruitment opportunity. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions by visiting the official website of the Health Department at rajswasthya.nic.in. A total of 2007 posts will be filled through this recruitment process, including 1863 new vacancies and 144 backlog vacancies.

The application process for Rajasthan Lab Assistant Vacancy 2023 started on May 31, 2023, and will conclude on June 30, 2023. Candidates, who wish to apply, should carefully review the details provided below, including information on Rajasthan Lab Assistant Vacancy, Age Limit, Salary, and more.

Important Dates:

- The online application process for Rajasthan Lab Assistant positions commenced on May 31 and will end on June 30, 2023.

Application Fee:

- UR/Non-Creamy OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

- Creamy OBC/EWS candidates should pay an application fee of Rs 350.

- Female/SC/ST candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

Number of Posts:

- Lab Assistant (Fresh): 1863 posts

- Lab Assistant (Backlog): 144 posts

- Total: 2007 posts

Educational Qualification:

- As per the notification, candidates applying for Lab Assistant positions should have completed their 12th grade or an equivalent examination in Science with Biology or Mathematics. Additionally, they should possess a diploma in Medical Lab Technician.

Age Limit:

- Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not exceed 40 years of age. However, age relaxation will be provided as per the government’s regulations.

Selection Process:

- The selection of candidates for the Lab Assistant positions will involve:

Application Screening

Documents Verification

Candidates can find the application link and notification for Rajasthan Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 by visiting the provided links.

Salary:

- As per the recruitment notification, selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 5200 - 20200 under Pay Matrix Level-8.