Rajasthan High Court Jobs 2023: Registration For 277 Vacant Stenographer Post Starts Tomorrow

The Rajasthan High Court has announced job openings for Grade-II Stenographer positions. Aspiring candidates can apply for these vacancies on the official website at hcraj.nic.in, starting from tomorrow, that is August 1. The deadline for application is August 30. The recruitment aims to fill a total of 277 positions in District Courts and DLSAs. Eligible candidates between the ages of 18 and 40 are encouraged to apply, and they should have a proficient understanding of Hindi in the Devanagari script and Rajasthani dialects.

Candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

1. Age Limit: Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not exceed 40 years as of January 1, 2024. Reserved category candidates may receive upper age limit relaxations.

2. Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the Senior Secondary Examination in Arts, Science, or Commerce from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or an equivalent examination recognised by the Government. They must have a strong command of Hindi written in Devanagari script and proficiency in Rajasthani dialects.

Application fee depending on the candidate’s category:

1. General Category, Economically Backward Classes (EBC), Other Backward Class (OBC), and candidates from other states: Rs 700.

2. EBC, OBC, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories: Rs 550.

3. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disabilities (PWD): Rs 450.

The selection process involves three stages:

1. Written Test: Candidates will have to appear for a written test to assess their knowledge and skills relevant to the Stenographer position.

2. Personality Test/Interview: Qualified candidates from the written test will proceed to the personality test or interview round, where their personal qualities, communication abilities, and suitability for the role will be evaluated.

3. Document Verification: After successfully clearing the previous stages, candidates will undergo document verification to verify their eligibility and qualifications.

To apply for position, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official portal at www.hcraj.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab link available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the next page, select ‘Online Application Portal’ and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details and upload all necessary documents.