Rajasthan Housing Board Recruitment 2023: Applications To Begin From July 19 At urban.rajasthan.in

The Rajasthan Housing Board has released the official notification for the recruitment of 258 vacancies. The online application process will commence on July 19, 2023, and interested candidates can apply until August 18. To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website at rhbexam.in or urban.rajasthan.in.

Important Dates:

Release of Notification: July 12

Online Application Start Date: July 19

Last Date for Application: August 18

Exam Date: To be notified

Vacancies:

Assistant Programmer: 06

Information Assistant: 18

Project Engineer (Jr.): Civil (degree): 40

Project Engineer, Civil (diploma): 60

Project Engineer-Electrical (Degree): 11

Senior Draughtsman: 04

Junior Draughtsman: 10

Legal Assistant: 09

Junior Accountant: 50

Junior Assistant: 50

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 42 years

Selection Process:

Written Examination

Interview Round

Document Verification

Medical Examination

The written examination will consist of 150 questions to be answered within three hours. The exam will include 60 questions on general knowledge and 90 questions on technical information. Negative marking will be applicable, with each question carrying three marks. The exam will be conducted in multiple-choice format.

Education Qualification:

Specific educational qualifications are required for each post. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information.

Salary:

The average salary for selected candidates will range from Rs. 4.8 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh.

Application Fees:

General Category: Rs. 400

OBC/EWS: Rs. 350

SC/ST: Rs. 200

Application Process:

Visit the official website or go to https://rhbexam.in/.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Complete the application fee payment and submit the form.

Download and print the application form for future reference.