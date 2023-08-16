Rajasthan Housing Board Recruitment Drive Applications Open Only Until Friday; Hurry Up

In July 2023, the Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) released a notification inviting applications for 258 vacancies across multiple positions, including Computer Operator, Data Entry Operator (DEO), Project Engineer, Senior and Junior Draftsman, Legal Assistant, and Junior Assistant.
The recruitment drive, known as Rajasthan Housing Board Recruitment 2023, presents a significant opportunity for eligible candidates to secure positions in the housing sector. The application process commenced on July 19 and will continue until August 18, 2023. Interested candidates must apply online through the official website: https://rhbexam.in/login/user. All necessary official notifications are also accessible through this link.
Vacancy Details:
Computer Operator (Assistant Programmer) - 6 positions
Data Entry Operator - 18 positions
Project Engineer (Junior) (Civil Degree) - 40 positions
Project Engineer (Junior) (Diploma) - 60 positions
Project Engineer (Junior) (Electrical Degree) - 11 positions
Senior Draughtsman - 4 positions
Junior Draughtsman - 10 positions
Legal Assistant (Junior Law Officer) - 9 positions
Junior Accountant - 50 positions
Junior Assistant - 50 positions
Essential Educational Qualification:
Computer Operator (Assistant Programmer) - Graduate in Computer Science
Data Entry Operator - Graduate/Diploma in Computer Science
Project Engineer (Junior) (Civil Degree) - Degree in Civil Engineering
Project Engineer (Junior) (Diploma) - Diploma in relevant branch of Engineering
Project Engineer (Junior) (Electrical Degree) - Degree in Electrical Engineering
Senior Draughtsman - 12th with Diploma or Certificate in Architecture
Junior Draughtsman - Diploma or Certificate in Draughtsman
Legal Assistant (Junior Law Officer) - Must have passed LLB
Junior Accountant - Graduate and Diploma in Computer
Junior Assistant - 12th pass with Diploma in Computer
Application Fee:
Backward Classes / Extremely Backward Classes of General Category Creamy Layer Category - Rs 975
Backward Classes/Extremely Backward Classes of Non-Creamy Layer of Rajasthan - Rs 875
All Specially Abled and SC/ST of Rajasthan - Rs. 775
Age Limit:
Minimum Age Required: 18 Years
Maximum Age Limit: 40 Years
Selection Process:
The selection process for Rajasthan Housing Board Recruitment includes:
Written Exam
Document Verification
Medical Examination
Final Selection
Application Procedure:
Candidates interested in applying for the Rajasthan Housing Board Recruitment 2023 must follow these steps:
Ensure eligibility criteria for the desired post are met.
Application window: July 19 to August 18, 2023.
Read the notification carefully before filling out the online application form.
Gather necessary documents, including eligibility proof, ID, address details, and basic information.
Carefully review and preview all details before submission.
Pay the registration fee.
Print the final submitted form for future reference.