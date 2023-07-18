Rajasthan Passes Bill to Regularise Temporary University Teachers

The state assembly on Monday passed three bills including the Rajasthan Universities’ Teachers (Absorption of Temporary Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to allow the regularisation of temporary teachers through a screening process.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Singh Yadav said eligible temporary teachers would be regularised by screening under the provisions of the bill.

The House also passed the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences Bill – 2023 by a voice vote.

Responding to the discussion on the bill, Yadav said the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences will create a better learning environment through high-quality education, research, training, capacity building and innovation.

Advertisement

The minister said this institute, which will be established on the lines of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, will provide education and training related to governance and social sciences.