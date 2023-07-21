Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2023 Exam To Held On August 28 In Single Shift; Check Details

The Rajasthan Office of Coordinator of Pre D EL ED and Register has declared the date for the exam. The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2023 will be conducted on August 28, 2023 in a single shift between 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check other guidelines on the official site, panjiyakpredeled.in. The application period began on July 10 and will last until July 30, 2023.

A candidate may apply for the examination if, as of July 1, 2023, their age is not above 28. Women who are widow, divorced, or abandoned can apply without any age restriction. According to Rajasthan government regulations, age restrictions will be relaxed for candidates from other restricted categories. Admission to the DEL Ed (general) and DEL Ed Sanskrit (formerly known as BSTC) programs necessitates passing an entrance exam. Mental aptitude, general knowledge of Rajasthan, teaching potential, and linguistic proficiency in Hindi, English, and Sanskrit will all be examined.

RAJASTHAN PRE D.EL.ED EXAM 2023 :STEPS TO APPLY

Step 1- Visit the official website of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Step 2- Click on the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 link available on the home page under latest announcement section.

Step 3- Complete your registration process.

Step 4- Enter login details and fill the form and click on submit.

Step 5- Pay the fee amount.

Step 6- Click on submit and download the page.