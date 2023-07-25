Rajasthan PTET 2023 Seat Allotment Result Expected Soon at ptetggtu.com

The Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara, is expected to issue the Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023 soon. Applicants who appeared for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2023 counselling can check the allotment result on the official website at ptetggtu.com, once declared. The seat allotment result for BA BEd/BSc BEd four-year programme and BEd two-year programme was to be announced on July 23, however, it got delayed.

To access the seat allotment result, candidates will have to enter their Date of Birth (DOB), roll number and counselling serial number. Once the allotment result is out, candidates who will be allotted seats need to report to the respective colleges and confirm their admission. Subsequently, candidates will also have to submit an admission fee of Rs 22,000 for both the above programmes starting from July 28. Candidates can report at the allotted institutions between July 29 and August 3.

Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official portal at ptetggtu.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘seat allotment result’ link when released. Then click on four year or two-year BEd allotment result link (as per choice).

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: The PTET Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2023: Schedule

- Allotment After First Counselling: July 27.

- Admission fee (Rs 22,000) Submission After First Counselling: July 28 to August 2.

- Reporting in College After Counselling: July 29 to August 3.

- Apply for Upward Movement After College Reporting: July 30 to August 4.

- College Allotment After Upward Movement: August 8.