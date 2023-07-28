Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023 to be Announced Soon at ptetggtu.com

Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara, Rajasthan is expected to release the State Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1 soon. According to reports, the seat allotment result of PTET 2023 will be declared today, July 28. Previously, it was scheduled to be announced on July 23, however, it got delayed.

Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan PTET 2023 counselling can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website at ptetggtu.com, once declared. To retrieve the allotment result, applicants will have to enter their roll number, Date of Birth (DOB) and counselling serial number.

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test was held on May 21 at 1,494 exam centres across 33 districts of the state. On June 22, the PTET result was announced along with the toppers’ names and their respective scores secured in the written exam. Days after the PTET result was declared, the University conducted the online counselling registration process from June 25 to July 17.

Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of GGTU atptetggtu.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘PTET Round 1 seat allotment result’ link once activated.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the roll number, date of birth and counselling serial number. Soon after entering, click on submit.

Step 4: The PTET first-round seat allocation result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download it.