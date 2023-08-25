Rajasthan RSOS Class 10, 12 Results 2023 Declared, Steps to Download

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has declared the RSOS classes 10 and 12 results 2023. Candidates can download the RSOS 10th and 12th 2023 results from the official websites at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in and educationsector.rajasthan.gov. in. This year, the Rajasthan State Open School administered the 10th and 12th examinations from March to May.

This year, a total of 56,533 candidates had registered for the Rajasthan State Open School Class 10 exams, out of which 43,584 students appeared for it. While 66,266 students had registered for the RSOS class 12 exams, 55,121 candidates sat for it. Students are advised to keep their RSOS admit cards accessible to avoid any delays in retrieving their marks online.

RSOS 10th and 12th Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of RSOS at educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Results’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Then search and click on the link provided for “RSOS 10th and 12th Exam Results 2023".

Step 4: As a new window opens, enter all the necessary details (like roll number, date of birth, or other credentials). Then click on ‘submit’.

Step 5: The RSOS 10th and 12th results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the RSOS 2023 result.

In case of any discrepancies, students must reach out to the concerned RSOS authorities through the contact details provided on the official website. The RSOS exams give students the option of continuing their education through open learning. This strategy allows children to complete their studies at their own speed and convenience.