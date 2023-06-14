Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: All You Need To Know

The Department of Local Self Government, Rajasthan, has announced a recruitment campaign for the roles of sweeper or cleaning worker in the state. As per the official notification, there are a total of 13,184 vacancies for the Safai Karamchari position. Interested candidates can apply for these positions online via the official website lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will begin on June 20 and will remain open until July 19.

Students are required to either click on the ‘Apply Online Link’ on the official website or log in to the SSO (Single Sign-On) website. Then, students should select the ‘Recruitment Portal’ option available under the ‘Citizen App’ section. It is important to note that a total of 13,184 vacancies will be filled across 176 districts in Rajasthan.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should be a resident of Rajasthan.

Candidates should have a one-year experience certificate in sweeping/cleaning, which must be issued by the Competent Officer in the Municipality, Department of the Urban Unit, Department of the Centre, or State-established Self-Government Institutes/Semi-Government Establishment Sensitizers and Placement Agencies.

Age Limit

Applicants applying for the Safai Karamchari position should not be less than 18 years and not exceed the age of 40 years.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview and practical experience.

Application Fees

Un-Reserved Category Candidate: Rs 600

Reserved Community Candidate: Rs 400

Divyangjan Category Candidates: Rs 400

Salary

As per the 7th Pay Commission implemented by the state government, the pay scale for Safai Karamcharis is set at Pay Matrix Level-1. The exact monthly fixed remuneration during the probation period will be following the policies and regulations of the State Government.