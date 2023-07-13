Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 13,184 Vacancies

The recruitment process to fill 13,184 job vacancies for the position of Rajasthan Safai Karamcharis, available across 176 urban bodies in the state, has commenced. Initially, the deadline for applications was set for July 19, but it has now been extended to August 4.

To apply for the Rajasthan Safai Karamcharis positions, candidates must submit their applications through two websites: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Application Fees:

The application fee for Divyang and SC/ST candidates with an annual income below Rs 2.50 lakh is Rs 250. OBC, MBC and EWS candidates need to pay Rs 350, while the General category applicants are required to pay Rs 450.

Selection Process:

Advertisement

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview and practical experience.

Age Limit:

Candidates must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. Relaxation in the maximum age limit will be granted in accordance with the applicable rules. Age eligibility will be determined as of January 1, 2024.

Salary:

According to the 7th Pay Commission implemented by the state government, the pay scale for Safai Karamcharis is designated at Pay Matrix Level-1. The specific monthly fixed remuneration during the probation period will adhere to the policies and regulations established by the state government.

How To Apply?

Go to the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Log in to your account using the provided credentials.

Access the Recruitment Portal and select the “SAFAI KARAMCHARI BHARTI 2023 (LSG)" link.

Fill out the application form with the necessary information.

Upload essential documents, including your photo and signature.

Submit the application form.

Keep a printed copy of the application form for future reference.

Documents Required

Character certificate issued within the last 6 months

Documents such as Aadhaar Card, Jan Aadhaar Card, Birth Certificate, Caste Certificate, and Native Certificate

Advertisement

Minimum 1-year experience certificate in cleaning.

Reservation certificate