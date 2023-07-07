Rajasthan School Teacher Gets 10-year Jail Term for Raping Minor Student

A POCSO court in Baran has sentenced a government school teacher to 10 years of imprisonment for raping and threatening a minor girl student 7 years ago, a public prosecutor said on Thursday.

Vishvendra Meena, the 32-year-old teacher, who was out on bail, was sent to jail for imprisonment after the conviction was pronounced on Wednesday.

Meena was also slapped a penalty of Rs 10 lakh by the court, public prosecutor Harinarayan Singh said.

The father of the minor rape survivor lodged a report at the Anta police station on November 10, 2016, stating that his daughter, who was then a Class 9 student at a village school, was allegedly raped by Meena, Singh said.

The father also accused Meena, a resident of the Gendoli area in Bundi district, of filming the episode on his phone, the public prosecutor said.