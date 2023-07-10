Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Rajasthan University Releases BA 2nd Year Results 2023 at uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University Releases BA 2nd Year Results 2023 at uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University BA second year results 2023 announced on the official website at uniraj.ac.in

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 14:45 IST

Rajasthan, India

To pass the Rajasthan University BA 2nd Year exam, candidates are required to achieve a minimum of 35 per cent in the theory papers (Representative image)
To pass the Rajasthan University BA 2nd Year exam, candidates are required to achieve a minimum of 35 per cent in the theory papers (Representative image)

Rajasthan University declared the Bachelor of Arts (BA) second-year result 2023 on July 9. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for their results can now check the BA second year result 2023 on the official website at uniraj.ac.in. To download the result, candidates will have to enter their roll number or name on the login window. The university administered the BA second-year exam between April and May this year. The exams were conducted in pen and paper mode.

To pass the Rajasthan University BA 2nd Year exam, candidates are required to achieve a minimum of 35 per cent in the theory papers and 50 per cent in the practical tests. Candidates who have obtained equal to or higher than the minimum qualifying marks will be declared as passed. However, those who have obtained less than the minimum qualifying scores will need to appear for the supplementary exam to improve their results. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for a revaluation of their answer sheets.

Advertisement

Rajasthan University BA 2nd Year Results 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan University - uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Results" or “Examination" section.

Step 3: Click on the ‘BA 2nd Year Result 2023’ link.

Step 4: As a new page opens, enter the details including the roll number.

Step 5: After entering the information, click on “Submit" or “Check Result" option to proceed.

Step 6: The Rajasthan University BA 2nd Year Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Advertisement

Step 7: View the BA 2nd Year result and download it.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • The details mentioned on the Rajasthan University BA second year result 2023 include the name of the student, date of birth, roll number, father’s name, mother’s name, name of the course, year, subject codes, subject-wise marks, total marks, grades and status of the result.

    It is crucial for candidates to diligently review their scores and other information in their BA 2nd year scorecards. In the event of any discrepancies, students should promptly notify the relevant department at their university. Once the necessary corrections are made, students will receive a revised scorecard for their BA 2nd year studies.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: July 10, 2023, 14:45 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 14:45 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App