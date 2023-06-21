Class 5 Pass Can Apply For This Government Job In Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Secretariat

Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has released a notification for the recruitment of Grade 4 employees. This recruitment drive aims to fill 11 vacancies, with specific positions reserved for different categories. Of these, two positions are reserved for the general category, 3 for OBC, 2 for MBC, and 4 for EWS candidates. Interested candidates can submit their applications latest by June 29. To apply, please visit the official website assembly.rajasthan.gov.in.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Grade 4 Employee Recruitment 2023 must have passed Class 5 with a commendable track record.

Advertisement

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for this post must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 40 years.

The age criteria will be calculated based on January 1, 2024. Widow and divorced women are exempt from any age restrictions. Additionally, as per government rules, there are relaxations in the maximum age limit for SC, ST, women, ex-servicemen, and reserved categories.

Application Fees:

The Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha 4th Grade Recruitment 2023 has set the application fee as follows:

General and unreserved category candidates: INR 600

Reserved category candidates: INR 400

PWD candidates: INR 400

Selection Process:

Candidates applying for Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Grade 4 Recruitment 2023 will undergo a selection process primarily based on interviews. However, if a significant number of applications are received, a preliminary test will be conducted as an initial screening. After the preliminary examination, qualified candidates will proceed to the interview stage for further evaluation and selection.

Phases of the Selection Process:

Advertisement

Shortlisting of Candidates

Written Exam

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Salary:

The pay scale for Rajasthan Vidhansabha Grade 4 Employee Recruitment 2023 has been set in the range of INR 5200 to INR 20200, with a Grade Pay of 1700 for Pay Matrix Level L-1.

How To Apply?

Navigate to the designated official website (assembly.rajasthan.gov.in).

Review the recruitment notification provided on the website.

Proceed to create a unique user ID and password.