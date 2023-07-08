Rajasthan Woman Fulfils Promise Made To Her Dead Husband To Become SDM At 51

Garima Sharma, at the age of 51, has accomplished an incredible feat by becoming an officer of the Bagoda subdivision. Clearing one of the toughest exams and securing a government officer position at retirement age is no small feat. Today, let us delve into the success story of Garima Sharma and the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) exam.

Candidates up to the age of 40 are eligible to appear in most government exams, with exceptions for widowed women. However, very few individuals possess the courage to pursue their dreams at the age of 51. Many people hesitate to participate in exams, assuming they won’t be selected due to their age. But SDM Garima Sharma’s story serves as an inspiration.

Garima Sharma revealed that her journey to achieve this position was not an easy one. She shared, “My late husband, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, continues to be a guiding force in my life. The years 2013 and 2014 were extremely challenging, and during that time, I decided to donate a part of my liver to him as he was suffering from a severe liver problem. My husband always encouraged me to become a government officer, but I never took it seriously. However, in his final moments, he urged me to pursue a government job. Having been an officer himself, he understood the significance of such a position. In 2014, after my husband’s passing, I made a vow to fulfill his dreams and decided to become an RAS officer."

In 2015, Garima Sharma commenced her preparations for the RAS exam. She shared her journey, saying, “In the 2016 recruitment cycle, I appeared for three competitive exams: school lecturer, college lecturer, and RAS-2016, and successfully cleared all three. I then became a tehsildar, but my aspirations aimed for the highest post. I resumed my preparations and appeared for the RAS exam again in 2018. Appearing the exam in the widow category, which offers complete age relaxation, I successfully cracked the RAS exam in 2021 at the age of 51. It was my late husband who inspired me to reach these heights. I worked relentlessly to fulfill his dream, and now I am living his dream of becoming an officer."