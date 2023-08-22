Rajasthan’s Rahul Gawaria, The Son Of A Bangle Seller, Is Now A Sub-Inspector In CRPF

We often hear inspiring stories of students, who battle all odds to reach their goals. One such story is that of Rajasthan’s Rahul Gawaria. He is the son of a bangle seller. Rahul has defied all odds to rise the ranks and become the Sub-Inspector in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). His journey is a symbol of hard work, determination and perseverance. From humble beginnings to pursuing a career in law enforcement, Rahul Gawaria’s story is nothing less than inspiring. Rahul Gawaria is a young man from Barmer, Rajasthan, serving as an example to the current generation that despite modest means, anything can be achieved. His mother used to sell bangles in the village of Adarsh Dhundha, in Barmer. Through utmost dedication and sheer determination, he finally achieved the chance to serve his country as a member of the CRPF.

Despite the humble beginnings, Rahul Gawaria in the very first attempt cleared the challenging five-level examination of the Central Employees Organisation Board – SSC CRPF Sub-Inspector exam – which is conducted across the nation. His mother, Kamla Devi is beaming with pride and joy at her son’s extraordinary accomplishment, as he is the first in the community to hold such a coveted position in the Jodhpur division and secured a position of CRPF Sub-Inspector.

Advertisement

The bangle seller’s son credits his parents for his success today. In an interview with a news portal, he said, “My parents funded my education by selling bangles and working as labourers. The people of the society kept taunting them, but they never took this thing to heart and kept teaching me."

Rahul Gawaria was in college when he joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and attended the Republic Day Camp in 2019. It was after this that he began to seriously prepare for the Indian Armed Forces.