Raksha Bandhan Special: Meet The Siblings From The Same Family Who Are Now Civil Service Officers

We have seen numerous brother-sister pairs making an impact in fields like Bollywood and politics. In the realm of civil service, there are sibling pairs who excel in roles like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Today, India is celebrating Rakshabandhan. This day is marked to honour the bond between siblings. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at a group of siblings who made their mark in civil services.

Residing in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, there is an extraordinary family where all four children have ventured into civil services. The eldest among them, Yogesh Mishra, achieved the position of an IAS officer back in 2013. Inspired by his footsteps, his younger siblings also took this path. Madhavi Mishra secured the IAS title in 2014, attaining the 62nd rank. In 2015, Lokesh Mishra joined the ranks of IAS officers, securing the 44th rank. Completing this remarkable quartet, the youngest sister, Kshama Mishra, entered the Indian Police Service in the same year, achieving the 172nd rank.