RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result Declared on rbi.org.in, How to Check

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced the Grade B Phase 1 result 2023 on July 19. Candidates who applied for the general direct recruitment vacancies can easily check and download the RBI Grade B phase 1 result 2023 from the official website at rbi.org.in. The result is available in PDF format, eliminating the need for candidates to log in to access it. Moreover, the result will showcase the list of candidates who have successfully been shortlisted for Phase 2 of the examination.

This year, the RBI phase 1 exam was held from July 9 to July 13 in various exam centres across the country. On July 18, the RBI Grade B phase 1 result for general posts was announced online.

According to the schedule, the RBI Phase 2 exam will be conducted on July 30 for the General post and on August 19 for the Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM). While the exam for the Department of Economic Policy and Research (DEPR) is scheduled on September 2. The admit cards for the Phase 2 exams will be released one week prior to the recruitment exam’s commencement.

RBI Grade B 2023Phase 1 Result: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official portal of RBI at rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Search for the “Careers" or “Recruitment" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the link that says – “RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result".

Step 4: A pdf file displaying the roll number of shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the Phase 1 result.

Candidates will be able to retrieve their RBI phase 1 mark sheet and category-wise cut-off within fifteen working days from the RBI’s official website.