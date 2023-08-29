RBI Grade B 2023 Results For Phase 2 Exam Released At rbi.org

The Reserve Bank of India has released Grade B Results. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the official website to access the RBI Grade B results. On the official website, rbi.org. Candidates have to use their roll number to access the results. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the interview. Dates for RBI Grade B interview will soon be released the concerned authority.

RBI Grade B 2023 Results: Steps To Download

Here are the steps, candidates can use to access the RBI Grade B Results 2023:-

Step 1- Visit the official website of RBI, rbi.org to access RBI Grade B results.

Step 2- On the homepage, look for results link.

Step 3- Click on the notification that mentions direct recruitment of officers in Grade B - DR (General)- PY2023.

Step 4- Check the RBI Grade B results and download the pdf

Step 5- Candidates can also take a print out for there future references.

Apart from the name of the shortlisted candidates, the pdf file of RBI Grade B results also mentions that selected candidates have to sent their scanned documents and biodata. Candidates have to send the above mentioned documents latest by September 8, 2023. Other than that, candidates can also mail the documents to RBI Services Board, documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in.