RBI Issues Notification For 291 Job Vacancies, Check Out Last Dates

Aspiring to become an officer in the Reserve Bank of India? Here’s your chance! The RBI recently announced its recruitment notification for Officer Grade B (DR) General PY 2023, Officer Grade B (DR) Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and Officer Grade B (DR) Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) PY 2023. A total of 291 vacancies will be filled across the country, with 222 vacancies designated for Officer Grade B General posts. Interested candidates can apply online from May 9, 2023, through the official RBI website, rbi.org.in. The selection process for these positions will be conducted in two phases, consisting of an online examination. The final selection of candidates will be based on their performance in both phases of the examination.

Important Dates for RBI Grade B Recruitment

Starting date for applying online for RBI Grade B is May 9

The last date for applying online for RBI Grade B is June 9

Details of posts to be filled under RBI Grade B Bharti

Officer Grade B General – 238 Posts

Officer Grade B DEPR – 38 Posts

Officer Grade B DSIM – 31 Posts

Salaries and perks

Grade B Officer will get a monthly income of Rs 55,200 per month

Officer Grade ‘B’ (DR) DEPR will get a monthly income of Rs 44,500 per month

Eligibility criteria

To apply for the RBI Grade B Bharti, candidates must fulfil the educational qualifications set by the Reserve Bank of India. For Officer Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General, candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline with at least 60% marks from a recognised university or institute.

As for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR, a master’s degree in economics, econometrics, quantitative economics, mathematical economics, integrated economics course or finance is mandatory. Similarly, for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM, candidates must possess a master’s degree in statistics, mathematical statistics, mathematical economics, econometrics, or statistics & informatics from IIT-Kharagpur.

Age Limit for RBI Grade B Recruitment

To be eligible for the RBI Grade B Officer position, candidates must be within the age limit of 21 to 30 years. This ensures that the selected candidates possess the necessary maturity, experience, and knowledge required to excel in the position.

