RBI Opens Vacancies For Junior Engineer Posts; How To Apply At rbi.org.in

Reserve Bank Of India has open up vacancies for the post of junior engineer. Candidates who are interested to apply for the position can check at rbi.org.in. The central bank has opened up 35 posts for the junior engineer level. The deadline for the same is June 30, 2023. The process to apply for the positions are online. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of online examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Vacancy Details

Advertisement

For the post of junior engineer, the Reserve Bank Of India has opened up 35 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Engineer (Civil): Applicants for the position must possess a minimum of a three-year diploma in civil engineering from a recognised institute, university, or board, with an average grade of a minimum of 65% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD), or a degree in civil engineering from a recognised university with a minimum grade point average of 55% (45% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates must possess a minimum of three years of Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering Diploma with a minimum grade point average of 65% (45% for SC/ST/PwBD) or Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering with a minimum grade point average of 55% (45% for SC/ST/PwBD) from a recognised University.

Advertisement

The age limit of the candidates who are interested must be aged between 20 and 30 years. Applicants born not earlier than 02/06/1993 and not later than 01/06/2003 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply.

Steps To Apply

Step 1- Visit the official website, rbi.org.in.

Step 2- On the current vacancies option, select the option ‘Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) in Reserve Bank of India’

Advertisement

Step 3- On the page landed, a candidate under mode of application select the link which writes ‘Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) – Panel Year (PY) 2022"

Step 4- Complete the form and pay the processing fee and you are done.

Step 5- Download the form for the future references.

Advertisement

It has to be remembered that all the documents uploaded should be clear and visible. No false document should be uploaded on the form. Candidates are advised to carefully fill the online application themselves. No change is permitted after clicking on the complete registration button.

Advertisement

Further the Reserve Bank Of India has indicated that candidates must note that the name filled in the online application should match exactly with the name as appearing on photo identity proof to be produced at the time of examination for verification. For the female candidates who have changed their first/ last/middle name post marriage must take special note of this.