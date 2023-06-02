RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan Board 10th Results Declared! Jhunjhunu Top-performing District

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Secondary School Board (RBSE) has announced the class 10 result 2023 today, June 2 via a press conference. A total of 90.49% of students have passed the Rajasthan Board class 10th examination. The pass percentage among girls is 91.3% while the pass percentage among boys is 89.78%. The results are available at the official websites at rbse.org, rajresults.nic. Read More
Students who fail to obtain the minimum marks in one or two subjects can apply for the scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary examination.
With an aim of moving the focus from marks to learning, Rajasthan Board for the past five years has not released the merit list. The same is likely to be followed this year too.
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal
Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage
Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.
Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the results through the same.
Step 5: Next, click on ‘Rajasthan Board’ under the ‘education’ tab
Step 6: Click on Class 10 passing certificate/result
Step 7: Either enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with RBSE
Step 8: The RBSE class 10 result/mark sheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen
The pass percentage has seen a huge increase this time. It is even better than the pre-pandemic times. Last year, the RBSE Class 10 result achieved an average pass percentage of 82.89 per cent…read more
Number of girls passed in RBSE class 10th: 440608
Number of boys passed in RBSE class 10th: 501752
Rajasthan Board has released the class 10th result today. Jhunjhunu district topped with 95.70 per cent in class 10th examination.
No. of Students Registered: 1066270
No. of Students Appeared: 1041373
No. of Students Passed: 942360
A total of 90.49% of students have passed the Rajasthan Board Class 10th examination. The pass percentage of girls is 91.3% while the pass percentage of boys is 89.78%.
Step 1: Launch the messaging app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Draft a new message.
Step 3: Type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER.
Step 4: Text 5676750 or 56263 with the message.
Step 5: You will shortly receive the result via an SMS.
Total 91.3 per cent of girl students have passed.
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2023
|90.49%
|2022
|82.89%
|2021
|99.56%
|2020
|80.64%
|2019
|79.85%
|2018
|79.86%
|2017
|78.96%
The RBSE 10th result 2023 has been declared. A total of 90.49% have passed the exam.
The RBSE 10th results can now be checked at the following websites:
— rajasthan.indiaresults.com,
— rajshaladarpan.nic.in,
— rajresults.nic.in, and
— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
via SMS
Students need to type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 or 56263. For example, a student with roll number 987654 can check their roll number by sending RJ10 987654 to 5676750 and they will get detailed marks as a response.
via Digilocker
via Website
Step 1: Visit the official website rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘RBSE Class 10 Exam Result’ link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the blank space
Step 4: Press the ‘Submit’ button
Step 5: RBSE Class 10 Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Take a screenshot and printout of the result for future use
Those who get within 100 to 91 marks will receive grade A+, between 90 to 76 is grade A, within 75 to 61 marks is B grade, those who get within 60 to 41 marks will fall under grade C and grade D is for 40 to 33 marks.
Students can also check their scores directly here by filling out the form below:
A total of 1066300 candidates appeared in the secondary examination.
Students who fail to obtain the minimum marks in one or two subjects can apply for the scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary examination.
Step 1: Go the official website of RBSE — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 10th result 2023 link on the webpage
Step 3: A new page will be displayed.
Step 4: Enter your roll number, submit.
Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board class 10 result 2023 will be shown on the screen.
Step 6: Download, save, take a printout for further
To check the Rajasthan Board matric or 10th results, students will need their roll number and date of birth, which is mentioned on the admit card given to the students prior to the exam.
The results will be available at the official websites at rbse.org, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajasthan.indiaresults.com.
RBSE will hold a press conference soon. The results are being released today, June 2 at 1 pm.
Last year, the overall pass percentage of students was 82.8%. The pass percentage of girls was 84.38%, while the pass percentage of boys was 81.62%.
The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet. To ensure there is no error, students need to take a printout of their results and check that it is error-free. Basic things to check in scorecard include –
— Personal Details
— Spellings
– Totaling & percentage calculation
– Pass, Fail Status
– Grades given should be in correspondence to marks obtained
Date: June 2, 2023
Time: 1 PM
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th exam was conducted from March 16, 2023 to April 13, 2023 at various exam centers across the state.
After the release of the RBSE 10th Result 2023, students who have appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 10th examination will need to provide details like their roll number and registration number to access their online marksheets.
To check the Rajasthan Board matric or 10th results, students will need their roll number and date of birth, which is mentioned on the admit card given to the students prior to the exam. Students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy before checking their scores online. The online mark sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet till the hard copy is distributed by the respective schools to the students.
Students will also get grades which will be written beside their marks. They will have to ensure that they get the right grades corresponding to their marks. Those who get within 100 to 91 marks will receive grade A+, between 90 to 76 is grade A, within 75 to 61 marks is B grade, those who get within 60 to 41 marks will fall under grade C and grade D is for 40 to 33 marks.
Those who fail to get the minimum marks in either one or two subjects can apply for the scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary exam. Further, those who fail in several subjects will have to repeat the year. Students can also check their scores directly here by filling out the form below:
Out of nearly 11 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 board exams 2022 under the Rajasthan board, as many as 82.89 per cent have passed. This was a huge dip from 2021 when 99.56 per cent of students who registered were declared as passed. After a record high the percentage has dropped. Notably, exams were not held in 2021. As compared to 2020 when exams were held, the pass percentage was 80.64 per cent.