Trends :Maharashtra SSC ResultRBSE 10th ResultCBSE 10th 12th SupplementaryCMAT 2023 ResultGSEB SSC Result
Home » education-career » RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan Board 10th Results Declared! Jhunjhunu Top-performing District

RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan Board 10th Results Declared! Jhunjhunu Top-performing District

RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Students need to get at least 33 per cent marks or grade D in each subject as well in the aggregate to pass the exam. Over 10 lakh students registered for the 10th board exams this year

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 14:19 IST

Rajasthan, India

Advertisement

RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Secondary School Board (RBSE) has announced the class 10 result 2023 today, June 2 via a press conference. A total of 90.49% of students have passed the Rajasthan Board class 10th examination. The pass percentage among girls is 91.3% while the pass percentage among boys is 89.78%. The results are available at the official websites at rbse.org, rajresults.nic. Read More

Jun 02, 2023 14:19 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: Poor Marks? Ways to Improve Scores

Students who fail to obtain the minimum marks in one or two subjects can apply for the scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary examination.

Jun 02, 2023 14:11 IST

RBSE 10th Results 2023: What About Merit List?

With an aim of moving the focus from marks to learning, Rajasthan Board for the past five years has not released the merit list. The same is likely to be followed this year too.

Advertisement
Jun 02, 2023 14:07 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check on Govt Portal

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the results through the same.

Step 5: Next, click on ‘Rajasthan Board’ under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on Class 10 passing certificate/result

Step 7: Either enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with RBSE

Step 8: The RBSE class 10 result/mark sheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen

Jun 02, 2023 14:01 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: Increase in Overall Pass Percentage

The pass percentage has seen a huge increase this time. It is even better than the pre-pandemic times. Last year, the RBSE Class 10 result achieved an average pass percentage of 82.89 per cent…read more

Jun 02, 2023 13:54 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: How many boys, girls passed exam?

Number of girls passed in RBSE class 10th: 440608
Number of boys passed in RBSE class 10th: 501752

Jun 02, 2023 13:52 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: Jhunjhunu District Top-performing

Rajasthan Board has released the class 10th result today. Jhunjhunu district topped with 95.70 per cent in class 10th examination.

Advertisement
Jun 02, 2023 13:29 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: Number of students passed

No. of Students Registered: 1066270
No. of Students Appeared: 1041373
No. of Students Passed: 942360

Jun 02, 2023 13:26 IST

RBSE 10th Results 2023: Girls Outperform Boys

A total of 90.49% of students have passed the Rajasthan Board Class 10th examination. The pass percentage of girls is 91.3% while the pass percentage of boys is 89.78%.

Jun 02, 2023 13:19 IST

Website Not Working? Check RBSE 10th Results 2023 via SMS

Step 1: Launch the messaging app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Draft a new message.

Step 3: Type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER.

Step 4: Text 5676750 or 56263 with the message.

Step 5: You will shortly receive the result via an SMS.

Jun 02, 2023 13:17 IST

RBSE 10th Results 2023: Pass Percentage Among Girls

Total 91.3 per cent of girl students have passed.

Jun 02, 2023 13:17 IST

RBSE 10th Results 2023: Increase in Pass Percentage

YEARPASS PERCENTAGE
202390.49%
202282.89%
202199.56%
202080.64%
201979.85%
201879.86%
201778.96%
Jun 02, 2023 13:15 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023: 90.49% Pass Exam

The RBSE 10th result 2023 has been declared. A total of 90.49% have passed the exam.

Jun 02, 2023 13:12 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared!

The RBSE 10th results can now be checked at the following websites:

— rajasthan.indiaresults.com,

— rajshaladarpan.nic.in,

— rajresults.nic.in, and

— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jun 02, 2023 13:09 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Different Ways to Check Marks

via SMS

Students need to type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 or 56263. For example, a student with roll number 987654 can check their roll number by sending RJ10 987654 to 5676750 and they will get detailed marks as a response.

via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the results through the same.

Step 5: Next, click on ‘Rajasthan Board’ under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on Class 10 passing certificate/result

Step 7: Either enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with RBSE

Step 8: The RBSE class 10 result/mark sheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen

via Website

Step 1: Visit the official website rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RBSE Class 10 Exam Result’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the blank space

Step 4: Press the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: RBSE Class 10 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and printout of the result for future use

Jun 02, 2023 13:05 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Marks vs Grades

Those who get within 100 to 91 marks will receive grade A+, between 90 to 76 is grade A, within 75 to 61 marks is B grade, those who get within 60 to 41 marks will fall under grade C and grade D is for 40 to 33 marks.

Jun 02, 2023 13:04 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023: How to Check Scores Directly on News18.com

Students can also check their scores directly here by filling out the form below:

Jun 02, 2023 13:02 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Credentials needed to check scores

— Class

— District

— Roll Number

— Captcha Code

Jun 02, 2023 12:59 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 to be Declared Anytime Now

A total of 1066300 candidates appeared in the secondary examination.

Jun 02, 2023 12:57 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: What will happen to students who fail in the exam?

Students who fail to obtain the minimum marks in one or two subjects can apply for the scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary examination.

Jun 02, 2023 12:56 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Shortly: How to Check?

Step 1: Go the official website of RBSE — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 10th result 2023 link on the webpage

Step 3: A new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, submit.

Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board class 10 result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download, save, take a printout for further

Jun 02, 2023 12:54 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 to be declared soon, keep these documents ready

To check the Rajasthan Board matric or 10th results, students will need their roll number and date of birth, which is mentioned on the admit card given to the students prior to the exam.

Jun 02, 2023 12:53 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: Where to Check Marks?

The results will be available at the official websites at rbse.org, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajasthan.indiaresults.com.

Jun 02, 2023 12:52 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: Press conference to begin soon

RBSE will hold a press conference soon. The results are being released today, June 2 at 1 pm.

Jun 02, 2023 12:48 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: How was the result of RBSE 10th last year?

Last year, the overall pass percentage of students was 82.8%. The pass percentage of girls was 84.38%, while the pass percentage of boys was 81.62%.

Jun 02, 2023 12:47 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Credentials to check scores

— Class

— District

— Roll Number

— Captcha Code

Jun 02, 2023 12:46 IST

RBSE Matric Result 2023: Last year's pass percentage

2021- 80.63%
2019- 79.85%
2018- 79.86%
2017- 78.96%
2016- 75.89%

Jun 02, 2023 12:45 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: Important Details to Check

The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet. To ensure there is no error, students need to take a printout of their results and check that it is error-free. Basic things to check in scorecard include –

— Personal Details

— Spellings

–  Totaling & percentage calculation

–  Pass, Fail Status

–  Grades given should be in correspondence to marks obtained

Jun 02, 2023 12:43 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: Date and time

Date: June 2, 2023
Time: 1 PM

Jun 02, 2023 12:42 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board 10th Exam Dates

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th exam was conducted from March 16, 2023 to April 13, 2023 at various exam centers across the state.

Jun 02, 2023 12:40 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: Login Credentials

After the release of the RBSE 10th Result 2023, students who have appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 10th examination will need to provide details like their roll number and registration number to access their online marksheets.

Read more

in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajasthan.indiaresults.com. Students need to get at least 33 per cent marks or grade D in each subject as well in the aggregate to pass the exam. Over 10 lakh students registered for the 10th board exams this year.

To check the Rajasthan Board matric or 10th results, students will need their roll number and date of birth, which is mentioned on the admit card given to the students prior to the exam. Students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy before checking their scores online. The online mark sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet till the hard copy is distributed by the respective schools to the students.

Students will also get grades which will be written beside their marks. They will have to ensure that they get the right grades corresponding to their marks. Those who get within 100 to 91 marks will receive grade A+, between 90 to 76 is grade A, within 75 to 61 marks is B grade, those who get within 60 to 41 marks will fall under grade C and grade D is for 40 to 33 marks.

Those who fail to get the minimum marks in either one or two subjects can apply for the scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary exam. Further, those who fail in several subjects will have to repeat the year. Students can also check their scores directly here by filling out the form below:

Out of nearly 11 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 board exams 2022 under the Rajasthan board, as many as 82.89 per cent have passed. This was a huge dip from 2021 when 99.56 per cent of students who registered were declared as passed. After a record high the percentage has dropped. Notably, exams were not held in 2021. As compared to 2020 when exams were held, the pass percentage was 80.64 per cent.

TRENDING NEWS