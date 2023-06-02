RBSE 10th Result 2023: Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Marks

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the long-awaited Class 10 result 2023 today, June 2 by 1 pm. Students eagerly awaiting their examination results can conveniently access them through various links of Rajasthan board as well as on News18.com.

RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

RBSE conducted the Class 10 exams from March 16 to April 11, 2023, with a significant registration count of approximately 11 lakh students. In order to pass the examination, students are required to achieve approximately 33 per cent of marks in all subjects.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Websites to Check

The RBSE 10th results can be checked at the following websites:

— rajasthan.indiaresults.com,

— rajshaladarpan.nic.in,

— rajresults.nic.in, and

— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results can also be accessed directly at news18c.com by filling out the form below:

It is important for students to be aware that the RBSE 10th result will be initially provided in the form of a provisional mark sheet. If students wish to obtain the original RBSE class 10 mark sheet, they need to get in touch with their respective school authorities. It is recommended that students keep the provisional mark sheet safe for immediate reference.

If students encounter difficulties while checking their results online, they have the alternative option of checking their results via SMS. To do so, students need to open the SMS app on their mobile phone. Type the text: Result_RAJ10_Your Roll Number. Send the message to 56263. You will receive your result via a text message.

RBSE organises compartment examinations for students who are unable to pass one or more subjects in their Class 10 exams on their first attempt. These compartment exams are conducted by RBSE after the declaration of the Class 10 results. The timetable for these exams is anticipated to be released in June and the exams are expected to take place in July. The RBSE 10th compartment exam timetable will be published on the official RBSE website.

For the Class 10 exams in 2022, a total of 10,36,636 students registered, and out of this number, 877,849 students successfully cleared the examination. Last year, the RBSE Class 10 result recorded an average pass percentage of 82.89 percent.