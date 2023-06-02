RBSE 10th Results 2023: Steps to Check Rajasthan Matric Marks Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release class 10 results 2023 soon. Education Minister BD Kalla and Minister of State for Education Zahida Khan will release the results today, June 2 at 1 PM via a press conference at Jaipur. The Rajasthan board class 10 was conducted from March 16 to April 11, at over 6,000 designated centres in the state.

To check the result, students are advised to keep their admit card and hall ticket ready and visit the official website at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajasthan.indiaresults.com.

There are different ways by which students can check their scorecards — online, via SMS, and through Digilocker. Follow the steps below to check:

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to check

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 Result 2023 on the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official websites: rajresult.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the “Class 10th Result 2023" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to access the result page.

Step 4: Provide your login credentials, such as roll number or admit card details, as required.

Step 5: Once logged in, the RBSE 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: It is recommended to take a printout of the result for your records.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023 via SMS: Steps to check

Step 1: Launch the messaging app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Draft a new message.

Step 3: Type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER.

Step 4: Text 5676750 or 56263 with the message.

Step 5: You will shortly receive the result via an SMS.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023 through the DigiLocker app: Steps to check

Step 1: Download and install the DigiLocker app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Sign in to your existing DigiLocker account or create a new account if you don’t have one.

Step 3: Once you are logged in, navigate to the “Education" section within the app.

Step 4: Choose the RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) board from the available options.

Step 5: Look for the option related to the Class 10th Result 2023 within the RBSE section.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and any other required details as prompted.

Step 7: After providing the necessary information, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: You can view and download your Class 10 Result from DigiLocker.

Students will get both grades and marks as part of their results. Those who obtain 33% or above or grade D or above will be considered to pass. Those who fail to get the minimum marks in either one or two subjects can apply for scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary exam. Further, those who fail in several subjects will have to repeat the year.