RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result Declared At rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had released the RBSE Class 5 Result 2023. Dr BD Kalla, the education minister for Rajasthan, declared the class 5 exam results soon after the arrangements for the announcement of the results were concluded. The board conducted a press conference at the Bikaner IT Service Centre at 1.30 PM to announce the results. Read More
The overall pass percentage in the RBSE class 5 exam was recorded this year at 97.30 per cent…read more
Students should be aware that the results published on the board’s website will serve as a provisional mark sheet. However, students will be required to receive a physical copy of the original marksheet from their school shortly after the results are announced.
Candidates who have taken the RBSE class 5th examination must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent of the maximum score. If a Rajasthan Board student fails to obtain the minimal passing marks in any subject, he or she would be termed failed. In the event that students fail, they must take the Rajasthan Board supplementary examination.
Students who took the class 5 exams 2023 can access their results on the board’s official websites–
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajshaladarpan.nic.in
rajresults.nic.in
Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on RBSE Class 5 Result link displayed on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on Submit. Your results will be displayed on the device screen
Step 5: Take a printout of the RBSE Class 5 Result and save it for future records
To check the class 5 results, students will need to log-in using roll number as mentioned on their admit cards. Students can also access their marksheets using their date of birth. To ensure they do not lose on time, students need to keep their admit card handy before checking the results.
A total of 14,68,130 students from across the state have appeared to take the Rajasthan Board Class 5th examination this year. All of the students are awaiting the announcement of the class 5 results.
The Rajasthan Board class 5 results will be released today, June 1, at 1:30 PM. The results will be announced through a press conference by Dr BD Kalla, Education minister of Rajasthan.
The RBSE class 5 exams were conducted from April 13 to 21 in schools across Rajasthan.
The total pass percentage recorded in class 5th in the year 2022 was 93.8 per cent. Girls performed better than boys with an overall pass percentage of 94 per cent while boys cleared the class 5 exam with an overall percentage of 93.6 per cent.
Students will receive not just marks, but also grades for their individual results. Students must ensure that they receive the correct grades for their marks. Here is a full breakdown of the grade and mark distribution structure.
|GRADES
|MARKS
|A+
|100 to 91
|A
|90 to 76
|B
|75 to 61
|C
|60 to 41
|D
|40 to 33
If there is no internet or the website crashes due to heavy traffic, students can check their Rajasthan Board class 5 results via SMS.
Step 1: Open a new message box
Step 2: Type RESULT followed by RAJ5 followed by their roll number and send it to 56263.
Step 3: Students will receive their results on their mobile phones, once declared.
If there is any error in the class 5 marksheet, students must contact their respective school principals who will get in touch with the Rajasthan board. They can also directly contact RBSE via email or phone.
After the results have been declared, students must verify for any errors in their scorecards. In the event of a mistake, students must notify authorities as soon as possible. Here are the main details to check in the RBSE class 5 results:
Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’
Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify your number
Step 5: Set your username and password to sign up. Keep the username and password safely for subsequent logins
Step 6: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhar number
Step 7: Look for the Results tab and select the Rajasthan Board tab
Step 8: Click on the Class 5 Result option to view your results
To pass the RBSE class 5 examination, students must achieve at least 33 per cent overall and in every subject. Students must pass both the practical and theoretical examinations in subjects having practical components. Students who fail in two subjects or less will most likely be allowed to appear for supplementary tests at a later date. The RBSE is yet to confirm this.
To check the class 5 results, students will need to log-in using roll number as mentioned on their admit cards. Students can also access their marksheets using their date of birth.
Name of the exam: Rajasthan Class 5 Results 2023
Result Date: Thursday, June 1
Result Time: 1:30 PM
Website to check result: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in. or rajresults.nic.in
According to the official announcement, the Rajasthan Board class 5 results will be declared at 1:30 PM
The RBSE class 5 exams were conducted from April 13 to 21 in schools across Rajasthan. The board will also provide the total pass percentage, the number of students who took and passed the exam, the re-evaluation procedure, and the dates for supplementary examinations, in addition to the class 5 results.
To pass the RBSE class 5 exams in 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. It is crucial to remember that students will receive their original mark sheet/certificate a few days after the results are announced. The only individuals who will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet will be those who choose reevaluation and have modifications in their marks.
The RBSE class 10 results 2023 are anticipated to be released soon, according to sources. The Rajasthan class ten results are due in the first week of June. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts stream results were declared on May 25, with a pass percentage of 92.35 per cent. However, compared to previous years, the pass percentage in the arts stream has declined. In 2022, 96.33 per cent of students passed the test, whereas in 2021, 99.19 per cent passed.
The pass percentage for girls in Rajasthan board class 12 Arts students this year is 94.06 per cent. Boys, on the other hand, have a passing percentage of 90.65 per cent. When the pass rates are broken down by district, Jodhpur has the highest pass percentage, with 96.21 per cent of students passing the exam. Meanwhile, Pratapgarh district has the lowest pass rate in the state, at 86.08 per cent.