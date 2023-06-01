RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result Declared At rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify your number

Step 5: Set your username and password to sign up. Keep the username and password safely for subsequent logins

Step 6: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhar number

Step 7: Look for the Results tab and select the Rajasthan Board tab

Step 8: Click on the Class 5 Result option to view your results