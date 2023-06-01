RBSE 5th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Result Declared, 97.30% Students Pass

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the class 5 results 2023 on June 1. The results were announced in a press conference at the Bikaner IT Service Centre by the education minister for Rajasthan, Dr BD Kalla. The overall pass percentage was recorded this year at 97.30 per cent.

This year, the pass percentage for girls in the Rajasthan board class 5 examinations is 97.50 per cent. Boys, on the other hand, recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.13 per cent. In 2023, 14,68,130 students took the RBSE class 5 examination, with 7,67,357 of them being boys and 7,00,773 being girls.

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live

In comparison to last year’s RBSE class 5 results, the overall pass percentage climbed by 4 per cent from 93.8 per cent. Similarly, this year’s female performance has improved. In 2022, girls succeed with a 94 per cent pass rate, while boys passed the class 5 test with a 93.6 per cent pass rate.

Students who sat for the RBSE class 5 exam this year can look up their results at rajshaladarphan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in.

To check their Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2023, students and their parents will be required to enter their credentials as mentioned on their hall tickets in the result portal. These details could include the student’s name, date of birth and roll number.

The Rajasthan Board class 5 examinations were held in schools across Rajasthan from April 13 to 21. Besides the class 5 results, the board will soon announce details of the re-evaluation procedure, and the dates for supplementary examinations.

To pass the RBSE class 5 examinations in 2023, students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject and overall. Students who are unhappy with their grades can ask for re-evaluation, the specifics of which will be released later.

Meanwhile, on May 18, the Rajasthan board announced the RBSE Class 8th result in 2023. This year, up to 94.50 per cent of students passed the exam. Around 13 lakh students sat for the RBSE class 8 examinations in 2023, with 12,33,702 passing. In Ajmer, 2947 girls received an A grade. While 1682 of the boys there received an A grade. Additionally, in Ajmer, 10959 girls and 10183 boys received grades B. This year, the RBSE withheld the results of 2438 class 8th candidates.